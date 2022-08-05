Andrzej Siedlecki presents the 6th episode of the series "One of the many" about Seweryn Korzeliński
Published 5 August 2022 at 4:00pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki, Dorota Banasiak
The protagonist of the story is Major Seweryn Korzeliński, author of the diaries published in 1858 entitled: "Description of a trip to Australia and stay there from 1852 to 1856". On their basis, Andrzej Siedlecki tells about this extraordinary man. Today we will present the 6th of the seven episodes entitled: "Polish Hotel i Rzeszów Gold".
