Polish Siedlecki part 7
Andrzej Siedlecki presents the 7th episode of the series "One of the many" about Seweryn Korzeliński
Published 12 August 2022 at 4:59pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki, Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The protagonist of the story is Major Seweryn Korzeliński, author of the diaries published in 1858 entitled: "Description of a trip to Australia and stay there from 1852 to 1856". On their basis, Andrzej Siedlecki tells about this extraordinary man. Today we will present the 7th and the last episode entitled: "Fulfillment".
