Andrzej Siedlecki presents the fourth episode of the series about "One of the many" about Seweryn Korzeliński
Source: wikidata
Published 20 July 2022 at 5:43pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
The protagonist of the story is Major Seweryn Korzeliński, author of the diaries published in 1858 entitled: "Description of a trip to Australia and stay there from 1852 to 1856". On their basis, Andrzej Siedlecki tells about this extraordinary man. Today we will present the fourth of the seven episodes entitled: "Thieves and Bandits" interpreted by Andrzej Siedlecki.
Published 20 July 2022 at 5:43pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
Share