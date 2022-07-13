SBS Polish

Andrzej Siedlecki presents the third episode about Seweryn Korzelinski

SBS Polish

Seweryn Korzeliński

Source: wikidata

Published 13 July 2022 at 5:34pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
The protagonist of the story is Major Seweryn Korzeliński, author of the diaries published in 1858 entitled: "Description of a trip to Australia and stay there from 1852 to 1856". On their basis, Andrzej Siedlecki tells about this extraordinary man. Today we will present the third of the seven episodes "Rebellion" as interpreted by Andrzej Siedlecki.

