Andrzej Siedlecki presents the first episode of the series "One of the many" about Seweryn Korzeliński
Published 29 June 2022 at 4:41pm, updated 29 June 2022 at 5:10pm
By Andrzej Siedlecki
Source: SBS
The protagonist of the story is Major Seweryn Korzeliński, author of the diaries published in 1858 entitled: "Description of a trip to Australia and stay there from 1852 to 1856". On their basis, Andrzej Siedlecki will tell us about this extraordinary man in seven episodes. Today we will present the first episode "Mustache and a journey to Eldorado" in the interpretation of Andrzej Siedlecki.
