Episode Four: Everyone Wants to Be a Footballer!

Published 16 November 2022 at 3:54pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
The tension is rising! Only 5 days left! Soon we will see our favorite athletes and favorite teams!!! Looking at football struggles, we start to wonder what conditions must be met to become a professional footballer. This question is asked by people all over the world. If not us, then maybe our children should start playing football at the age of four or five. How to become a professional soccer player? Usually you have to put everything on one card, but it is worth remembering that success in this profession can be achieved by combining talent, hard work and a huge amount of luck.

Let's hear what Alessio thinks about football, once a professional athlete and now a footballer for a local club.
So recreational sport means health! But what are the consequences of intense training and living under constant stress. Let's listen to the speech of psychotherapist Sara.
For now, we are fans and we want our favouvrite teams to win.
Exceptionally this year for this FIFA World Cup, SBS and SBS VICELAND will be the exclusive free-to-air channels for all 64 football competitions, and 500 hours of FIFA World Cup news, which will be broadcast on both channels throughout the tournament.

