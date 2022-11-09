Soccer: A medicine for mental health

Episode Three: Youth love the World Cup!

Marek Eli.jpg

Witek & Marek

Published 9 November 2022 at 2:38pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
The tension is rising! Only 11 days left! The World Cup is around the corner! The opening ceremony and the first match are scheduled for November 20, 2022. On the first day of the tournament, three matches will be played. The official opening ceremony will take place before the match between Qatar and Ecuador. We are getting ready to watch matches, especially our favorite Polish and Australian teams. All matches will be broadcast live on SBS, you will be able to watch them for free and replay selected games on SBS on demand.

In today's podcast, we will meet Witek and Marek, young representatives of the Polish community who still continue the sporting tradition of their parents and grandparents. Witek and Marek not only play football, but also support their favourite teams. Football doesn't exist without fans!
The Polish Club in Banktown is organising a broadcast on the big screen of the first match of the Polish national team on November 23 at 3 am. The Polish team is playing against Mexico and then on November 26 at midnight against Saudi Arabia and on December 1st against Argentina at 6 am.
Australia is playing the first game against France on November 23 at 6am, against Tunis on November 26 at 9pm and against Denmark at 2am on December 1st. We keep our fingers crossed for both teams and the emotions are already at its peak!
