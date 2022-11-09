Episode Three: Youth love the World Cup!

In today's podcast, we will meet Witek and Marek, young representatives of the Polish community who still continue the sporting tradition of their parents and grandparents. Witek and Marek not only play football, but also support their favourite teams. Football doesn't exist without fans!



The Polish Club in Banktown is organising a broadcast on the big screen of the first match of the Polish national team on November 23 at 3 am. The Polish team is playing against Mexico and then on November 26 at midnight against Saudi Arabia and on December 1st against Argentina at 6 am.



Australia is playing the first game against France on November 23 at 6am, against Tunis on November 26 at 9pm and against Denmark at 2am on December 1st. We keep our fingers crossed for both teams and the emotions are already at its peak!



