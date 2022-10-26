Soccer: a medicine for mental health

Each sport has its own charm. Soccer is the fifth most popular sport in the world, with millions of players all over the world!



Today, young people are interested in video games and technology, and it is extremely important to read books and play outdoors. Football gives you such opportunities, gives you the opportunity to return to nature and exercise on the field .. It is the most popular sport in the world! It associates 300 million people who play regularly. It can be played almost anywhere, anytime - you only need a ball to play!



Thanks to football, young people can improve their condition, coordination, agility and breathing technique.



