Soccer: A medicine for mental health

Soccer, a medicine for mental health

Soccer: A medicine for mental health

_DSC4505.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 26 October 2022 at 4:12pm, updated 26 October 2022 at 4:18pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS

In Plumpton, in the Sydney district, the Polish Sports Club "Polonia" has been operating for 70 years. All football fans gathered there from all over Sydney, not only of Polish origin. It is the most respected and oldest sports club, bringing together football teams of various age categories, from toddlers to 50-year-olds. Let's hear the statements of the president of the club, Adam Biziuk, about the development and activities of the "Polonia" Sports Club.

Published 26 October 2022 at 4:12pm, updated 26 October 2022 at 4:18pm
By Joanna Borkowska - Surucic
Source: SBS
Each sport has its own charm. Soccer is the fifth most popular sport in the world, with millions of players all over the world!
Today, young people are interested in video games and technology, and it is extremely important to read books and play outdoors. Football gives you such opportunities, gives you the opportunity to return to nature and exercise on the field .. It is the most popular sport in the world! It associates 300 million people who play regularly. It can be played almost anywhere, anytime - you only need a ball to play!
Thanks to football, young people can improve their condition, coordination, agility and breathing technique.
Advertisement
It has a positive effect on the ability to cope with various situations, often stressful, and most importantly, it builds a young person's sense of self-confidence and self-esteem.
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SBSPodcasts_WebBanner_1800x1013pxPolish WC.jpg

Soccer: a medicine for mental health