A book that shines a light on Indian hockey's 'Diamonds in the rough'

UPDATE ON July 31, 2017: SBS Punjabi is pleased to announce the following four winners of the book give away. Congrtulations to:
Gaurav Bajaj, St Albans, Vic
Harjit Singh, Ingleburn, NSW
Rahul Walia, Cranbourne, Vic
Maninder Singh Pasricha, Qld
Four copies of these books have been mailed out to you! Enjoy!!
The book essays some unique characters and organisations associated with hockey in India, and raises the question - why are their energies not harnessed properly?
Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Amrinder Gidda says "a certain maturity is needed among the administrative bodies in India, such that these rough diamonds can truly shine for India at an international level."
The author put the book together after conducting long interviews with the central characters - including Balbir Singh (from the yesteryears) and Baljit Singh (whose greatest desire was to continue playing for India even after losing an eye).
To hear more from the author, about these diamonds in the rough of Indian hockey, click on the audio link above
Author Amrinder Gidda with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS Punjabi
