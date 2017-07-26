SBS Punjabi

A book that shines a light on Indian hockey's 'Diamonds in the rough'

Book on Indian hockey by a Melbourne journalist

Book on Indian hockey by a Melbourne journalist Source: SBS Punjabi

Published 26 July 2017 at 5:01pm, updated 31 July 2017 at 9:52am
By Manpreet K Singh
Melbourne-based sports journalist Amrinder Gidda has recently released his book "Bharati Hockey de Nabar".

UPDATE ON July 31, 2017: SBS Punjabi is pleased to announce the following four winners of the book give away. Congrtulations to:

Gaurav Bajaj, St Albans, Vic

Harjit Singh, Ingleburn, NSW

Rahul Walia, Cranbourne, Vic

Maninder Singh Pasricha, Qld

Four copies of these books have been mailed out to you! Enjoy!! 

 

The book essays some unique characters and organisations associated with hockey in India, and raises the question - why are their energies not harnessed properly?

 Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Amrinder Gidda says "a certain maturity is needed among the administrative bodies in India, such that these rough diamonds can truly shine for India at an international level."

 The author put the book together after conducting long interviews with the central characters - including Balbir Singh (from the yesteryears) and Baljit Singh (whose greatest desire was to continue playing for India even after losing an eye).

 To hear more from the author, about these diamonds in the rough of Indian hockey, click on the audio link above

 
Author Amrinder Gidda with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh
Author Amrinder Gidda with SBS Punjabi's Manpreet K Singh Source: SBS Punjabi


