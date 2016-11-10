SBS Punjabi

Adelaide Councillor John Kennedy forced to apologise over “discriminatory” remarks against Indian community

SBS Punjabi

Cr Kennedy and Mr Chugha

Cr Kennedy and Mr Chugha Source: Supplied

Published 10 November 2016 at 6:06pm, updated 10 November 2016 at 7:19pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Adelaide's Campbelltown Councillor John Kennedy has been forced to write an apology to Punjabi Association of South Australia for his comments that sparked outrage in local Indian-Australian community. SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal reports...

Kuldeep Singh Chugha, President, Punjabi Association of SA has told SBS Radio’s Punjabi Program that Cr Kennedy’s written apology in this matter has been accepted, and they have no intentions to take it further to any of the discriminatory boards.

“A written complaint was lodged against Cr Kennedy for his derogatory remarks against the members of our association,” said Mr Chugha.

“We were shocked over the “disrespectful” and “discriminatory” comments that he made towards the local Indian-Australian community.”

Now a local government association review has found that Cr Kennedy had breached two codes of conduct when he discussed an application by the group in August.

Cr John Kennedy had accused the association members of “hiding behind their language” while discussing this application lodged by the Association to host Diwali Mela at Thorndon Park in Adelaide.

The Councillor even mimicked the Indian accent while talking about the members of Punjabi Association of SA.

The report described Cr Kennedy’s comments as “disrespectful” and “discriminatory”.
Mayor Simon Brewer told the meeting Cr Kennedy’s comments “were a poor choice of words”.

According to a report published in Adelaide Now, Cr Kennedy has apologised for his comments and said they “could be misconstrued to attract overtones of a racist nature”.

"After the written apology from Cr Kennedy, we are relieved that it has been taken seriously," said Mr Chugha.

“We wish to live in harmony within our local community. He created friction with his comments, which is never acceptable."

“He has hurt so many people. But with this proper action, we are satisfied, and we have decided to accept his apologies as a peace loving community,” said Kuldeep Singh Chugha, President, Punjabi Association of SA

