Gurvinder Singh Atwal wins ‘Best Performance’ award for film ‘Big City’

‘Big City’ is a short drama film developed through Open Channel's RAW NERVE initiative.





Grown from an idea out of the mind of Chris Fortuna, scripted by co-director Jordan Bond, the movie is the story of two lost souls on any other night in Melbourne. Source: Supplied





The film is directed by Jordan Bond & Lachlan Ryan, and produced by Jarrod Theodore.





The story revolves around a drunk man (Chris, C.J. Fortuna) and a lonely taxi driver (Vijay, Gurvinder Singh Atwal) who become friends during a long drive home. Source: Supplied





The movie recently bagged three prizes at the prestigious Freshflix Spring 2016 Film Awards:





Best Drama - Big City



Best Performance - Gurvinder Singh Atwal (Big City)



Audience Choice - Big City











When asked ‘Why did they make 'Big City?’ Director’s Jordan Bond & Lachlan Ryan replied:





“This is a film about moving to the city; how you can be surrounded by millions of people and still feel alone. It’s about trust, shedding your fear, and embracing new experiences. Our two lonely characters are thrown into an unexpected night of antics and must ultimately decide to take a chance on an unlikely friendship - to live in this world, or to merely exist alongside it.”





The movie has been showcased at various film festivals including prestigious Austin and Melbourne International Film Festival.











