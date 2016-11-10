SBS Punjabi

Gurvinder Singh Atwal wins ‘Best Performance’ award for film ‘Big City’

SBS Punjabi

Gurvinder Singh Atwal (L) in 'Big City'

Gurvinder Singh Atwal (L) in 'Big City' Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 November 2016 at 2:51pm, updated 13 November 2016 at 9:48pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Melbourne based Gurvinder Singh Atwal has been awarded the 'Best Performance' Freshflix Spring 2016 Film Award for his lead role in short movie 'Big City'. Here he is in conversation with SBS Punjabi’s Preetinder Singh Grewal.

Published 10 November 2016 at 2:51pm, updated 13 November 2016 at 9:48pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS
‘Big City’ is a short drama film developed through Open Channel's RAW NERVE initiative.

Grown from an idea out of the mind of Chris Fortuna, scripted by co-director Jordan Bond, the movie is the story of two lost souls on any other night in Melbourne.
Gurvinder Atwal
Source: Supplied


The film is directed by Jordan Bond & Lachlan Ryan, and produced by Jarrod Theodore.

The story revolves around a drunk man (Chris, C.J. Fortuna) and a lonely taxi driver (Vijay, Gurvinder Singh Atwal) who become friends during a long drive home.
Big City
Source: Supplied


The movie recently bagged three prizes at the prestigious Freshflix Spring 2016 Film Awards:

Best Drama - Big City
Best Performance - Gurvinder Singh Atwal (Big City)
Audience Choice - Big City 



When asked ‘Why did they make 'Big City?’ Director’s 
Jordan Bond
 & 
Lachlan Ryan
replied:

“This is a film about moving to the city; how you can be surrounded by millions of people and still feel alone. It’s about trust, shedding your fear, and embracing new experiences. Our two lonely characters are thrown into an unexpected night of antics and must ultimately decide to take a chance on an unlikely friendship - to live in this world, or to merely exist alongside it.”

The movie has been showcased at various film festivals including prestigious Austin and Melbourne International Film Festival.



READ MORE

Good Samaritans who risked their lives to save others honoured by the Sikh community



READ MORE

Australian Sikh History resources to be available in WA schools from next year

$150K WA grant to highlight Australia's Sikh history



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?