Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' to release in cinemas in May

Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' to release in cinemas in May

Source: Twitter

Published 25 February 2021 at 9:37am, updated 25 February 2021 at 11:19am
By Paras Nagpal
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
The espionage thriller film ‘Bellbottom’ starring Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Lara Dutta and Adil Hussain in lead roles is all set to hit the theatres.

Producer Jackky Bhagnani has announced the release date of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. The spy thriller is all set to hit theatres on May 28, 2021

Revealing the news on his Twitter handle, Mr Bhagnani also shared a picture of Akshay Kumar saying, “Mark your calendar ‘Bellbottom’ arrives in cinemas near you.”

In other news, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan got emotional while watching the scene of their film  ‘Karan Arjun’.

Film ‘Loop Lapeta’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin accomplished the shoot in just 42 days. 

Yash Raj Films announces five mega 2021 releases with big names, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh.

To hear the podcast in Punjabi, please click on the audio player above. 

