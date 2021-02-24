Akshay Kumar starrer 'Bellbottom' to release in cinemas in May

Producer Jackky Bhagnani has announced the release date of Akshay Kumar’s upcoming film ‘Bell Bottom’. The spy thriller is all set to hit theatres on May 28, 2021





Revealing the news on his Twitter handle, Mr Bhagnani also shared a picture of Akshay Kumar saying, “Mark your calendar ‘Bellbottom’ arrives in cinemas near you.”





In other news, Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan got emotional while watching the scene of their film ‘Karan Arjun’.





Film ‘Loop Lapeta’ starring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin accomplished the shoot in just 42 days.





Yash Raj Films announces five mega 2021 releases with big names, including Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh.





