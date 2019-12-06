SBS Punjabi

App offers free legal advice to international students in seven languages

SBS Punjabi

93 per cent of international students suffering poor mental health due to no on-campus study, survey finds

Source: AAP

Published 6 December 2019 at 11:12am, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:57pm
By Nick Baker, Greg Dyett
Presented by Manpreet K Singh
Source: SBS

International students can now get free legal advice through an app that offers information in seven languages. Known as My Legal Mate, it helps students know their rights when it comes to finding a job and accessing housing. It also offers advice about handling disputes with education providers and provides support for anyone dealing with sexual assault.

Free legal advice in the form of a mobile app is now available to international students in New South Wales as a result of a collaboration between the state government and the Redfern Legal Centre. 

It offers advice in English, Mandarin, Hindi, Korean, Portuguese, Thai and Vietnamese courtesy of more than 3,000 videos. 

The app focuses on four key areas: employment law, housing, disputes with education providers and sexual assault.

The app is offered to education providers on an annual subscription which allows students to access the information free of charge. 

It was first offered at Macquarie University in October. 

To hear the full report, click on the audio link above.

If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, support is available from 1800 RESPECT which is 1800 737 732 or online at 1800RESPECT.org.au

