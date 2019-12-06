App offers free legal advice to international students in seven languages

Free legal advice in the form of a mobile app is now available to international students in New South Wales as a result of a collaboration between the state government and the Redfern Legal Centre.





It offers advice in English, Mandarin, Hindi, Korean, Portuguese, Thai and Vietnamese courtesy of more than 3,000 videos.





The app focuses on four key areas: employment law, housing, disputes with education providers and sexual assault.





The app is offered to education providers on an annual subscription which allows students to access the information free of charge.





It was first offered at Macquarie University in October.





To hear the full report, click on the audio link above.





If you or someone you know is affected by sexual assault, support is available from 1800 RESPECT which is 1800 737 732 or online at 1800RESPECT.org.au





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









