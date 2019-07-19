‘Ardaas Karaan’: Gippy Grewal describes the hardwork behind his ‘inspirational’ movie

‘Ardaas Karaan’ is an upcoming Indian Punjabi-language social drama film co-written, produced and directed by Gippy Grewal.





It is a sequel to ‘Ardaas,' a film which received rave reviews from critics and audiences alike.





In an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi , Mr Grewal shared that the movie explores the issue of generation gap faced by many families, particularly in Punjabi families who live outside India.





“This is an inspirational movie that aims to celebrate life. No matter what, people can achieve happiness despite their challenging environment,” said Mr Grewal.





“We have been frequently complimented for the previous version of the movie and we sincerely hope to continue the success story with this new storyline.”







Mr Grewal added that the movie narrates the story of three elderly men who have to deal with the changing times and their family conflicts, before achieving what they actually wanted in life – ‘the inner happiness’.





“Our team have put a lot of hard work to make this movie. I sincerely hope that people would like the story, cinematography, music and the skills of our acting team,” he said.





The film also features Gurpreet Ghuggi, Japji Khaira, Babbal Rai, Meher Vij and Yograj in lead roles.





Ardaas Karaan is scheduled for worldwide release on 19 July 2019.





