Star of the Month: Punjabi Singer Gagan Kokri

Gagan Sandhu is known for his melodious romantic songs in Punjabi music industry.





With his passion and sheer hard work, Sandhu has seen a successful career transition from a taxi driver to a business entrepreneur.





As a young generation artist, he has covered a long distance in the Punjabi showbiz industry.





He entered in the music industry as a lead model in song ‘Tera Cheta’. The song became one of the biggest hit in ‘Punjabi sad songs’ category in 2012.





Sandhu told SBS Punjabi that after moving to Australia in 2006, he decided to go after his natural aptitude for music and Punjabi singing.





“I started my career as a casual promoter to organize music events and concerts of Punjabi and Bollywood music industry,” said Mr Sandhu.





“My passion for singing was a natural transition. This is what I wanted to do from the day first...and here I am.”

Gagan Sandhu has many Punjabi hits to his credit including - Rab Kare, Hathyaar, Bhull Ja, Colour, Zimidar Jattiyian, Blessings of Baapu, Rangla Punjab, and many more....











Gagan Sandhu hails from village Kokri Kalan in Moga district of Punjab in India.





Sandhu changed his last name to Kokri to give his village respect and recognition.





“It is my token of love and respect to my roots,” Sandhu said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.





Sandhu is now set to debut in Punjabi cinema with his upcoming movie ‘Laatu’.





“The movie is a collaborative effort form Saga Music, Seven Colors Motion and Farid Entertainment.”





“We hope to get ‘Laatu’ shining on the big screen around mid-2018.”











