Know more about protein supplements and how to use them safely

Gyms are opening

How to get back to exercise? Source: Getty / Getty Images/Mike Harrington

Published 17 October 2022 at 5:14pm, updated 27 minutes ago at 5:35pm
By MP Singh
Protein supplements are very popular with gymgoers, but are they healthy? There are many concerns people have about its intake. Here is how to actually use these supplements as explained by Sydney-based nutritionist Navpreet Kaur.

Navpreet Kaur, Sydney-based dietician, author and fitness trainer, told SBS Punjabi, “These days it is a universal trend within all communities, genders and age groups to join a gym to have nice, slim, muscular and toned up bodies”.

“And some people want to shape up their body in the shortest possible time. Therefore, they tend to take large quantities of protein supplements mostly bought from the shops”.

"But taking the proteins in larger quantities can actually harm one’s kidneys," she says.
Navpreet has penned down her book on health and exercise
Navpreet Kaur has authored a book on good health and exercise habits. Credit: Navpreet
According to Ms Kaur many natural plant-based foods that are readily available at home, can be used as alternatives.

“If the protein supplements are taken out of proportion, the kidneys have to work extra hard to digest and transfer them to the muscles”, she says,

Listen to this podcast to learn more about supplements and how to take them safely.
READ MORE

Navpreet wrote health book in Punjabi specifically to help migrants

Use traditional medicines only after consulting an approved health practitioner, says Ayurveda expert

