Know more about protein supplements and how to use them safely

Navpreet Kaur, Sydney-based dietician, author and fitness trainer, told SBS Punjabi, “These days it is a universal trend within all communities, genders and age groups to join a gym to have nice, slim, muscular and toned up bodies”.





“And some people want to shape up their body in the shortest possible time. Therefore, they tend to take large quantities of protein supplements mostly bought from the shops”.





"But taking the proteins in larger quantities can actually harm one’s kidneys," she says.



Advertisement

Navpreet Kaur has authored a book on good health and exercise habits. Credit: Navpreet According to Ms Kaur many natural plant-based foods that are readily available at home, can be used as alternatives.





“If the protein supplements are taken out of proportion, the kidneys have to work extra hard to digest and transfer them to the muscles”, she says,



