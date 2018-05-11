SBS Punjabi

Athroo aap daleelan; lovely poetry by Javed Akhtar

SBS Punjabi

Javed Akhtar's book; Athroo aap Daleelan

Source: Masood Mallhi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 May 2018 at 7:24pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 7:28pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Another lovely review of book Athroo aap daleelan written by Javed Akhtar and reviewed by Masood Mallhi

Published 11 May 2018 at 7:24pm, updated 11 May 2018 at 7:28pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Javed Akhtar's book; Athroo aap Daleelan
Source: Masood Mallhi


Follow SBS Punjabi on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.

More from SBS Punjabi

Migrants create jobs, and run a third of Australian small businesses: report

Skilled migrants do more good than harm to Australia, says new study

Tony Abbott praises Indian migrants, especially small business owners

Budget 2018: Migrants decry longer wait for welfare payments

Government reverses changes to parent visa



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?