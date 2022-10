Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment along with Alia Bhatt's newly announced Eternal Sunshine Productions unveiled the production of a 'dark comedy' film, Darlings.





The film also marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen and will star Alia Bhatt alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, Roshan Mathew.





Sharing a special video, Alia took it to Twitter to share the excitement with her followers.





