Business of NSW Upper House, policy reviews are close to my heart: Pallavi Sinha

Pallavi Sinha:Liberal candidate for the NSW upper house

Liberal candidate for the NSW upper house Pallavi Sinha Source: sbs nepali

Published 18 March 2019 at 12:56pm, updated 18 March 2019 at 1:36pm
By MP Singh
Pallavi Sinha is an Australian born Indian-origin candidate for NSW Upper House endorsed by the Liberal Party. She tells SBS Punjabi that the primary job of the Legislative Council is to review policies and processes, "and this is the kind of work that matches my profile as a lawyer and policy maker."

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Pallavi Sinha said, ‘As a young voter and now a candidate for NSW upper house I do understand the issues faced by the young Indian community of NSW.  Even before entering politics myself, I have been involved in many committees as community consultant and advisor’.

‘Most recently I took part in Dowry abuse summit held in UNSW (Sydney) where I spoke about the victims, as well as what needs to be done to address this critical issue’.

L to R - Pallavi Sinha, Australian HC to India Harinder Sidhu, Sheba Nandkeolyar, Leoni Muldon, Prof Veena Sahajwalla
‘If I am elected, first thing I would love to do is to address widely spread epidemic of domestic violence. It is the root cause of many issues currently arising in the community. Besides this, I would also like to work with passion on aged care, health care, migrant and student issues’.

NSW elections for both Lower and Upper Houses will be held on Saturday, March 23rd. Pre-polling has already begun.

