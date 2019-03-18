Business of NSW Upper House, policy reviews are close to my heart: Pallavi Sinha

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Pallavi Sinha said, ‘As a young voter and now a candidate for NSW upper house I do understand the issues faced by the young Indian community of NSW. Even before entering politics myself, I have been involved in many committees as community consultant and advisor’.





‘Most recently I took part in Dowry abuse summit held in UNSW (Sydney) where I spoke about the victims, as well as what needs to be done to address this critical issue’.





Source: SBS Hindi





‘If I am elected, first thing I would love to do is to address widely spread epidemic of domestic violence. It is the root cause of many issues currently arising in the community. Besides this, I would also like to work with passion on aged care, health care, migrant and student issues’.





NSW elections for both Lower and Upper Houses will be held on Saturday, March 23 rd. Pre-polling has already begun.





