Christchurch attack unites people of all faiths

A memorial to the victims near Al Noor Mosque in Christchurch on Monday.

Spontane Geste am Schauplatz der Attacke: Blumenmeer für die Opfer des Massakers von Christchurch vom 15. März Source: The New York Times

Published 19 March 2019 at 12:32pm, updated 19 March 2019 at 1:22pm
By Charlotte Lam
Presented by Ruchika Talwar
People across the world attended events over the weekend to show solidarity with the victims and denounce religious hatred. From New Zealand to India, and Pakistan to Israel, mourners and protesters organised memorial services, vigils and rallies to stand together in the spirit of social cohesion. Religious and political leaders of Australia got together for a service in Sydney's St. Mary's Cathedral on March 17 to spread the message of love and tolerance.

