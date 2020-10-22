Demands to boycott or ban Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, since it 'promotes Love Jihad'

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, hear about:





Many people are calling for a boycott of Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb, and some are even demanding to ban it, labelling it a film promoting love jihad.





Shehnaz Gill is getting fame on social media as Punjab’s Katerina Kaif. Many of her songs, videos and even photos are going viral.





Bandra court has summoned actress Kangana Ranuat, based on an FIR against her. Ms Ranaut is known for her vociferous statements against drugs and nepotism in the film industry.





Case lodged against Mithun Chakraborty's son for luring a model cum actress into a relationship and abortion. Wife Yogita Bali’s is also named in the complaint.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.

The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.





News and information is available in 63 languages at https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus



