Demands to boycott or ban Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb, since it 'promotes Love Jihad'

Bollywood Gupshup

Fans calling a ban on the movie Laxmi Bomb, calling it Love Jihad promoter. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The original name of the leading male character played by Akshay Kumar in Laxmmi Bomb was Raghav, which was changed to Asif. The female character’s name remains Priya and some people are calling for a boycott or even banning the film.

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, hear about: 

Many people are calling for a boycott of Akshay’s Laxmmi Bomb, and some are even demanding to ban it, labelling it a film promoting love jihad.

Shehnaz Gill is getting fame on social media as Punjab’s Katerina Kaif. Many of her songs, videos and even photos are going viral.

Bandra court has summoned actress Kangana Ranuat, based on an FIR against her. Ms Ranaut is known for her vociferous statements against drugs and nepotism in the film industry.

Case lodged against Mithun Chakraborty's son for luring a model cum actress into a relationship and abortion. Wife Yogita Bali’s is also named in the complaint.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. 
Find out what restrictions are in place for your state or territory.


Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.
The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.

SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments.

News and information is available in 63 languages  at 
https://www.sbs.com.au/language/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
Also Read

Bollywood Gupshup: Flood of congratulations for Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet

Bollywood Gupshup: India to reopen cinema halls from October 15 with 50% occupancy

Bollywood Gupshup: Fans feed the hungry in memory of Sushant Singh Rajput

Share

Latest podcast episodes

amrit.jpg

India Diary: Cops question family members as hunt for Amritpal Singh continues

monga.jpg

Oscar winner Guneet Monga to produce a documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh

ANTI LGBTIQ STREET PROTEST SYDNEY

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Wednesday 22 March 2023

Australia Economy

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Tuesday 21 March 2023