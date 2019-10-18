Dilpreet Dhillon and Jordan Sandhu speak about their singing careers and social media reflections

Punjabi singers Dilpreet Dhillon and Jordan Sandhu have millions of followers on Instagram and Facebook.





The young singer-duo is currently visiting Australia to perform at various concerts planned across the country.





They told SBS Punjabi that they are very passionate to perform at ‘live’ shows.





They are also set to perform at sports event ‘Cranbourne Khed Mela’ to be held in Melbourne’s southeast on Saturday 19 October.





“We are already looking forward to perform at the Melbourne sports event,” they said in a joint statement to SBS Punjabi. Source: Supplied





Dilpreet Dhillon came to New Zealand in 2008 as an international student before moving back to Punjab in 2014 to establish himself in the Punjabi music industry.





“Like any other international student I also had a lot of struggle as a young migrant,” he said.





I worked in the fields, at a pizza store and also as a truck driver before finally moving back to my hometown near Khanna in Punjab in 2014.

Mr Dhillon said that in his plight to become a ‘famous singer’ he had to invest all his savings from New Zealand.





Mr Dhillon often faces criticism on social media for ‘promoting and glorifying’ violence and gun culture in Punjab.





As an actor, he is known for his work in The Great Sardaar (2017), Jaddi Sardar (2019) and Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh (2019).











Mr Sandhu who hails from a small town near Atari, Amritsar is best known for his songs "Teeje Week", "Muchh Rakhi Aa" and "Handsome Jatta".





He made his singing debut with "Muchh Phut Gabruu" and acting debut in Subedar Joginder Singh released in 2018.





He had also won Punjabi Music Best Debut vocalist (Male) Award in 2016 at PTC Punjabi Music Awards.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









