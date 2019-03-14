SBS Punjabi

Find out more about the film Rabb Da Radio 2

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood GupShup

Rabb Da Radio 2 takes the story of its Rabb Da Radio further. Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 March 2019 at 5:11pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Kangana Ranaut will be seen as a national Kabaddi player in film Panga and much much more in today's Bollywood News.

Published 14 March 2019 at 5:11pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Today’s Bollywood Gupshup presents the story line of Rabb Da Radio part 2.

Tarsem Jassar and Simmi Chahal are coming together once again in Rabb da Radio Part 2. It will be released on 29th March. 

Also in this report, hear about:

Salman Khan refuses to act with Priyanka Chopra once again; and

Shadi ke Syaape launched.

Click on the audio link above to hear the full report.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

Diljit Dosanjh starrer Soorma is well received by viewers

Punjabi song 'Laung Lachi' second in YouTube’s top trending videos

New Punjabi film ‘Parahuna’ revolves around five super entertaining guests



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?