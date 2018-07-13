First Sikh female TV journalist from Pakistan makes it a ‘headline’

Manmeet is a post-graduate from Jinnah College for Women in Peshawar. The 24 year old, social sciences graduate-turned journalist reveals that the literacy rate among Pakistani Sikhs is very low and being a reporter, she will now be able to inspire a lot of women in the society to educate them and be independent. Being awarded as first Sikh female journo in Pakistan. Source: SBS





Kaur said that when she informed her family about her plans to pursue higher education, they were not happy with her choice given that it sought to push the envelope of societal restrictions and the overall culture.





“In our country (Pakistan), most of the Sikh girls prefer to sit at home after completing their formal education,” Kaur said while speaking to SBS Punjabi.





She added that now she is able to bring the difficulties of Sikhs into limelight via media. “Everyone respects me as a women journalist and being a Sikh and now it is my duty to bring Sikh community related issues to forefront”.





Source: SBS





Despite the hard road to arrive at this position, she says she never expected so much appreciation from the fraternity who were happy at having a minority female journalist amongst them.





“I got special treatment, special importance and immense respect, I cannot explain it,” Kaur told SBS Punjabi enthusiastically.









