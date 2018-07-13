SBS Punjabi

First Sikh female TV journalist from Pakistan makes it a ‘headline’

SBS Punjabi

pak

Manmeet Kaur is proud on herself, choosing journalism as career. Source: Facebook

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 13 July 2018 at 3:46pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS

The press has been under a lot of stress in Pakistan in recent times, however, this hasn't stopped Manmeet Kaur from pursuing her dreams. She scripted history when she joined a private TV news channel, and became first female Sikh TV journalist.

Published 13 July 2018 at 3:46pm
By Gautam Kapil
Source: SBS
Manmeet is a post-graduate from Jinnah College for Women in Peshawar. The 24 year old, social sciences graduate-turned journalist reveals that the literacy rate among Pakistani Sikhs is very low and being a reporter, she will now be able to inspire a lot of women in the society to educate them and be independent.
pak journo
Being awarded as first Sikh female journo in Pakistan. Source: SBS


Kaur said that when she informed her family about her plans to pursue higher education, they were not happy with her choice given that it sought to push the envelope of societal restrictions and the overall culture.

“In our country (Pakistan), most of the Sikh girls prefer to sit at home after completing their formal education,” Kaur said while speaking to SBS Punjabi.

She added that now she is able to bring the difficulties of Sikhs into limelight via media. “Everyone respects me as a women journalist and being a Sikh and now it is my duty to bring Sikh community related issues to forefront”.  

pak journo
Source: SBS


Despite the hard road to arrive at this position, she says she never expected so much appreciation from the fraternity who were happy at having a minority female journalist amongst them.

“I got special treatment, special importance and immense respect, I cannot explain it,” Kaur told SBS Punjabi enthusiastically.  

Other Stories

ਆਸਟ੍ਰੇਲੀਆ ਦੇ ਮੂਲ ਲੋਕਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਨਮਾਨਣ ਲਈ ਉਹਨਾਂ ਨਾਲ ਕਰੋ ਸੰਪਰਕ ਅਤੇ ਵਿਹਾਰ

ਪੰਜਾਬੀ ਗਾਇਕ ਤੇ ਅਦਾਕਾਰ ਗੁਰਦਾਸ ਮਾਨ ਨਾਲ ਵਿਸ਼ੇਸ਼ ਇੰਟਰਵਿਊ

ਹਿੰਦੂ ਭਾਈਚਾਰੇ ਦੇ ਇਤਰਾਜ਼ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਐਮੀਰੇਟਸ ਏਅਰਲਾਈਨਜ਼ ਨੇ ਆਪਣਾ ਫੈਸਲਾ ਵਾਪਿਸ ਲਿਆ



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?