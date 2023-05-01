Turbans 4 Australia-led Food Hamper Project gets Victorian Government funding to expand work in Melbourne

Amar Singh, the President of Turbans for Australia

Amar Singh, the President of Turbans for Australia Source: SBS

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

A Sikh-led charity that delivered food relief to thousands of people during COVID lockdowns is expanding its work in Melbourne. Turbans 4 Australia says the rising cost of living coupled with higher interest rates is driving continued high demand for its service.

The era of COVID lockdowns may be well behind us - but for many, the tough times are far from over. That's one of the reasons behind the Food Hamper Project, run by the charity Turbans 4 Australia. Volunteer Lynne says people seek out the service for all kinds of reasons.

I have family during it tough and a friend who's got cancer and because the money's gone to cancer. So they, they go for food parcels. So it's right across our communities. Someone will know someone, or someone is hiding that that's what they're doing. So it's worthwhile helping out.
READ MORE

'Local Hero' nominee Amar Singh wants to make his community proud at the 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

Water safety awareness should be part of visa processing:Turbans 4 Australia




Share

Latest podcast episodes

Is it time for a new look at migration into Australia

Skills shortage prompts call for migration overhaul

Loss of sense of smell is just one symptom of Long COVID

Coordinated response required for Long COVID

Defence Minister Richard Marles

Praise and criticism for Australia's Defence Strategic Review

Kuliyat E Mazoor Jhala by Safdar Wamiq

Pakistani Punjabi poetry book review: Kuliyat E Mazoor Jhala by Safdar Wamiq