Turbans 4 Australia-led Food Hamper Project gets Victorian Government funding to expand work in Melbourne

The era of COVID lockdowns may be well behind us - but for many, the tough times are far from over. That's one of the reasons behind the Food Hamper Project, run by the charity Turbans 4 Australia. Volunteer Lynne says people seek out the service for all kinds of reasons.





I have family during it tough and a friend who's got cancer and because the money's gone to cancer. So they, they go for food parcels. So it's right across our communities. Someone will know someone, or someone is hiding that that's what they're doing. So it's worthwhile helping out.









