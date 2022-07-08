Government promises 'surge capacity' to clear backlog in visa processing

Abdo Gamal Taher is an engineer from Yemen pursuing his career in Nairobi, Kenya, after leaving behind conflict in his home country.





He says his dream now is to take these skills to Australia.





"It is a golden chance. It is a golden opportunity alright - at the end it is not something that we are being a burden on the Australian economy and Australian community as far as we are going to be a benefit."





Advertisement

He applied for a visa targeting engineering graduates back in May 2019.





But has been left waiting without approval, despite Australia's need for more qualified engineers.





"The reason we are trying to raise our voice is just because the process is completely slow - applicants are being held - are being trapped - while you can get a benefit out of them that is now the most important part."





Delays in visa processing are a lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic after resources within the Department of Home Affairs were directed towards enforcing Australia's international border closure.





The backlog of applications is now prompting direction intervention from the new government.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addressed the issue at his first meeting of the National Cabinet with state and territory leaders last month.





"We have put people from other duties into trying to clear the visa backlog that clearly is something that's required - is necessary and is the easiest way to make an immediate difference."





Click on the player to listen to the audio podcast in Punjabi:





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









