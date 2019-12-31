SBS Punjabi

Government urged to take action to make private health insurance more attractive

SBS Punjabi

Daphne Keith with her family in Wollongong.

Daphne Keith is the oldest Australian to have a partial hip replacement under general anaesthetic. (AAP) Source: SBS News

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 December 2019 at 1:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS

A survey commissioned by the Medical Technology Association of Australia has looked at some of the barriers preventing people from taking up private health insurance. Premium costs, value for money were some of the reasons cited by people who have dropped their private health insurance.

Published 31 December 2019 at 1:21pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by MP Singh
Source: SBS
A survey of 1000 adults undertaken by YouGov Galaxy for the Medical Technology Association of Australia found the cost of premiums followed by a lack of value for money and out of pocket expenses were the leading reasons for people dropping out of, or failing to take up cover in the first place. MTAA CEO Ian Burgess says the government needs to take action to make private health insurance a more attractive option for consumers.

Australians dropping their private health insurance coverage represents an additional person joining our already overcrowded public health system. There is also bad news for the 11 million Australians who have maintained their private health insurance coverage with yet another round of premium increases coming in next year. That will see premiums rising from 50-dollars to more than 300-dollars per policy with the big insurers increasing premiums to twice the rate of inflation.

Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


Other top stories

The health of humanity in 2019

Do you check health star ratings on food products before buying them?

Major reforms shake up private health insurance



Share

Latest podcast episodes

IS bride on ABC News.

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Friday 6 January 2023

channel 9.png

Families and friends mourn four Indian community members killed in Shepparton crash

Leaning into the paper as the daughter fills up the last few sections of the document.

Don't die without one: why every adult should have a Will

Australian Property market 2023

What's the outlook for the Australian residential market for 2023 and beyond?