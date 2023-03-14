Guneet Monga creates history by winning the first Oscar for an Indian production

Highlights Indian producer Guneet Monga wins her second Oscar.

"The Elephant Whisperers" becomes the first film produced in India to win at the 95th Oscars for Documentary Short Film category.

Ms Monga's film emerged as the winner at the Academy Awards, making it a maiden victory for India in the Documentary Short Subject category.





But this is not the first time she took Oscar glory to India. In 2019, Ms Monga's documentary 'Period. End of Sentence' bagged the Oscar in the Documentary Short Subject.





The 41-minute-long documentary, directed by Kartiki Gonsalves, is a heartwarming tale of an abandoned elephant and his caretakers. It also became the first film from an Indian production house to win an Oscar.



Born and brought up in a Punjabi family of limited means, Ms Monga is the founder of Sikhya Entertainment and has produced many acclaimed films such as The Lunchbox, Masaan, Gangs of Wasseypur, and Pagglait.





The illustrious producer, who attended the awards ceremony with Ms Gonsalves, took to social media to celebrate their victory.





She showered praise on Ms Gonsalves and thanked streaming platform Netflix, which provided the film with the "biggest stage in the world."



In her tweet, Monga wrote, "My heart is full of love and excitement, most of it imbibed from everyone in India cheering for our win. This is for my beautiful, diverse country, India."



