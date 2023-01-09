World's tallest Sikh and policeman, Jagdeep Singh talks about his 'life-changing' journey

Highlights Standing at 7 feet and 6 inches and weighing in at 200 kg, Jagdeep Singh is the world's tallest cop

Known for his daring acts in Sikh martial arts, Mr Singh has performed all over the world

His group, Bir Khalsa, recently wowed judges on 'Australia's Got Talent 2022'

Mr Singh says joining Bir Khalsa helped him escape alcoholism

Jagdeep Singh, the tallest Sikh in the world, is the centre of attraction wherever he goes.





Hailing from Amritsar in the Punjab state of northern India, he is a member of the renowned Bir Khalsa crew, which has showcased Sikh martial arts on the international stage.





Recently, the group was in Australia for an appearance on Channel Seven's reality television show Australia's Got Talent.



Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh shared his journey of overcoming alcoholism to become what he is today.



'Joining Bir Khalsa changed my life'

Mr Singh recounts how meeting Kanwaljit Singh, Bir Khalsa's founder, changed the course of his life.





"Before meeting Kanwaljit in 2015, I was under a bad influence. I was using opium, alcohol and was nowhere near believing in a higher purpose of life," he says.





"Kanwaljit inspired and challenged me to join Bir Khalsa, and finally, after a year-long persuasion, I joined the group in 2016."



Bir Khalsa group on Channel Seven's Australia's Got Talent, season 10. (Judge David Walliams hugging group member Jagdeep Singh) Credit: Supplied.

'I like this life more than my previous life'

Mr Singh remembers how joining the group came with conditions.





"I had to leave behind alcohol or any kinds of drugs, as well as non-veg food, and adapt to a Sikh way of life.





"It was hard, but this life-changing decision earned me endless respect and a higher purpose of living that I never believed was possible.





"Whether it's taking a stand for yourself or others, I believe we all should know our worth," he says.



Jagdeep Singh during his Australia visit. Credit: Mr Singh's FB The father of one daughter, Mr Singh has been working in the Punjab police force for more than two decades.





His group Bir Khalsa holds the Guinness World Record for the most coconuts smashed around a person blindfolded in one minute





Also among his feats of strength, Mr Singh says he can hold back 12 motorcycles using only his hands.





Talking about the issues he deals with every day because of his rare height, he says, "I have a hard time finding clothes or shoes of my size, I can't fit in normal beds and cars and whatnot!"





"But I consider it a gift, and I am proud of God's blessings.





"Amazing things can happen when we have faith," he says.



