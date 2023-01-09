SBS Punjabi

World's tallest Sikh and policeman, Jagdeep Singh talks about his 'life-changing' journey

jagdeep singh bir khalsa

(L) Jagdeep Singh before joining Bir Khalsa group (R) Jagdeep Singh with group's founder Kanwaljit Singh.

Published 10 January 2023 at 9:57am, updated 3 hours ago at 10:23am
By Sumeet Kaur
One of the most iconic figures in Sikh martial arts, Jagdeep Singh, opens up about how joining the Bir Khalsa group helped him turn his life around in an exclusive interview with SBS Punjabi.

Highlights
  • Standing at 7 feet and 6 inches and weighing in at 200 kg, Jagdeep Singh is the world's tallest cop
  • Known for his daring acts in Sikh martial arts, Mr Singh has performed all over the world
  • His group, Bir Khalsa, recently wowed judges on 'Australia's Got Talent 2022'
  • Mr Singh says joining Bir Khalsa helped him escape alcoholism
Jagdeep Singh, the tallest Sikh in the world, is the centre of attraction wherever he goes.

Hailing from Amritsar in the Punjab state of northern India, he is a member of the renowned Bir Khalsa crew, which has showcased Sikh martial arts on the international stage.

Recently, the group was in Australia for an appearance on Channel Seven's reality television show Australia's Got Talent.
'The Big act': Bir Khalsa Group stuns judges and crowd in Australia's Got Talent

Speaking to SBS Punjabi, Mr Singh shared his journey of overcoming alcoholism to become what he is today.

'Joining Bir Khalsa changed my life'

Mr Singh recounts how meeting Kanwaljit Singh, Bir Khalsa's founder, changed the course of his life.

"Before meeting Kanwaljit in 2015, I was under a bad influence. I was using opium, alcohol and was nowhere near believing in a higher purpose of life," he says.

"Kanwaljit inspired and challenged me to join Bir Khalsa, and finally, after a year-long persuasion, I joined the group in 2016."
IMG-0384.jpg
Bir Khalsa group on Channel Seven's Australia's Got Talent, season 10. (Judge David Walliams hugging group member Jagdeep Singh) Credit: Supplied.

'I like this life more than my previous life'

Mr Singh remembers how joining the group came with conditions.

"I had to leave behind alcohol or any kinds of drugs, as well as non-veg food, and adapt to a Sikh way of life.

"It was hard, but this life-changing decision earned me endless respect and a higher purpose of living that I never believed was possible.

"Whether it's taking a stand for yourself or others, I believe we all should know our worth," he says.
314381616_10158348755692257_8197528792813966404_n.jpg
Jagdeep Singh during his Australia visit. Credit: Mr Singh's FB
The father of one daughter, Mr Singh has been working in the Punjab police force for more than two decades.

His group Bir Khalsa holds the Guinness World Record for the most coconuts smashed around a person blindfolded in one minute

Also among his feats of strength, Mr Singh says he can hold back 12 motorcycles using only his hands.

Talking about the issues he deals with every day because of his rare height, he says, "I have a hard time finding clothes or shoes of my size, I can't fit in normal beds and cars and whatnot!"

"But I consider it a gift, and I am proud of God's blessings.

"Amazing things can happen when we have faith," he says.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the full interview with Jagdeep Singh in Punjabi.
The revival of the forgotten Sikh Marital Art Gatka

'Being honest and truthful': Legendary cricketer Wasim Akram brings alive his life's journey

'One amazing Sikh at a time': A book about embracing differences and celebrating roots

