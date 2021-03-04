SBS Punjabi

Indian PM Narendra Modi writes to actor Anupam Kher in praise of his book

SBS Punjabi

Bollywood Gupshup

Indian PM Narendra Modi (R) and Bollywood actor Anupam Kher. Source: Harpreet Kaur

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 March 2021 at 2:06pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's letter of appreciation to Bollywood actor Anupam Kher for his new book ‘Your Best Day is today’, is doing the rounds in India. Listen to our weekly update on the Hindi and Punjabi entertainment industry, packed with more such hot and happening news.

Published 4 March 2021 at 2:06pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS
Popular Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away recently fighting the coronavirus after successfully beating kidney desease. His first album 'Roadways Di Laari' was released in 1980 and he never looked back after it became hugely hit.

Rising Punjabi singer Mani Singh has made his mark not only as a singer but also as a musician and actor. His new song 'Larey' has been relased and is well-received by fans.

Ajay Devgn will make a small but special appearance in the Alia Bhat-starrer Gangu Bai Kathiawadi.

Advertisement
John Abraham is busy shooting his new movie, Attack, in Aligarh these days. The thriller will be released on 13 August in cinemas.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s new movie, Anek is getting filmed in Shillong. Hundreds of local college students thronged his hotel when they came to know he was lodging there during the shooting.

'Panghat', a song in the upcoming movie, Roohi featuring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, has been released.

To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above. 

Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark 
SBS Punjabi
's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Twitter


Other related stories

Bollywood Gupshup: Hardy Sandhu and Sargun Mehta pair-up for Punjabi song ‘Titliaan’

Bollywood Gupshup: Jazzy B releases new song ‘Bagawatan’ about Indian farmers' protest

Bollywood Gupshup: Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh to star in ‘Thank God’



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack