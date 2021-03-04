Indian PM Narendra Modi writes to actor Anupam Kher in praise of his book

Popular Punjabi singer Sardool Sikander passed away recently fighting the coronavirus after successfully beating kidney desease. His first album 'Roadways Di Laari' was released in 1980 and he never looked back after it became hugely hit.





Rising Punjabi singer Mani Singh has made his mark not only as a singer but also as a musician and actor. His new song 'Larey' has been relased and is well-received by fans.





Ajay Devgn will make a small but special appearance in the Alia Bhat-starrer Gangu Bai Kathiawadi .





Advertisement

John Abraham is busy shooting his new movie, Attack, in Aligarh these days. The thriller will be released on 13 August in cinemas.





Ayushmann Khurrana’s new movie, Anek is getting filmed in Shillong. Hundreds of local college students thronged his hotel when they came to know he was lodging there during the shooting.





'Panghat', a song in the upcoming movie, Roohi featuring Rajkummar Rao, Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Sharma, has been released.





To hear the full audio, please click on the audio player above.





Facebook has blocked news content. Please bookmark SBS Punjabi 's website and search your app store for the SBS Radio app. Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Twitter .









