International Women's Day: Scientist Parwinder Kaur inducted into WA Women’s Hall of Fame

Key Points Dr Parwinder Kaur added to the WA Women's Hall of Fame at a ceremony held at the Government House in Perth

WA Women's Hall of Fame was established in 2011 to acknowledge women's achievements in Western Australia's community

Dr Kaur leads cross-disciplinary biotechnology research investigating earth's biodiversity

In celebration of International Women's Day 2023, sixteen notable women with extraordinary achievements have been acknowledged with their names added to the WA Hall of Fame's Roll of Honour.





Dr Parwinder Kaur, a biotechnologist from the University of Western Australia who has spent the past 16 years working across various disciplines in genomic research developing methodologies and chasing the mysteries of the evolution of life on this planet is one of the proud recipients of this feat.



"It feels great! Being a woman and immigrant navigating academia and industry, I have deep lived experience of the biases and invisible hurdles that are out there, which we all need to work on to increase participation in STEM and retention," she said in an interview with SBS Punjabi.





Reminiscing her personal journey, she credits her success to another powerful woman - her mother.



I am incredibly grateful to my mom, who hasn't even been to high school, but she fought for my education through thick and thin. Dr Parwinder Kaur.

Hailing from Hayatpur Rurki, a small village in Nawanshahr in the north Indian state of Punjab, Ms Kaur says she intends to make the pathway easier for others in her shoes.



Currently, she is the Director of DNA Zoo Australia and leads the Translational Genomics research program. She and her team use new-age technologies to bring genomic empowerment to Australia's biodiversity, ultimately contributing to conservation efforts for threatened and endangered species.





Her message to other women out there - "Never lose trust in yourself"





WA Women's Hall of Fame was launched in 2011 as part of the celebrations for the Centenary of International Women's Day, and it provides the opportunity for women from a myriad of diverse cultural backgrounds to be recognised for their achievements and the difference they have made to the lives of fellow Western Australian's.





In the last twelve years, since its inception, for the first time, three women of Indian heritage have been inducted into the Hall of Fame.





Besides Dr Parwinder Kaur, CEO of Southern Aboriginal Corporation (SAC) - Asha Bhat OAM and Dr Hema Wadhwa, Remote Operations and Digital Services Manager, are among the other Indian-origin women who have been honoured by WA Minister for Women's Interests, Sue Ellery MLC.





The Indian Consul General also joined the guests, including former WA Governor Kim Beazley, state parliamentarians, other awardees and dignitaries.

