Invictus Games: Making a difference to the lives of injured soldiers

While tournament is firmly underway in Sydney, work is still being done between nations to form a collaborative approach to dealing with issues facing defence personnel.





In particular, how current and former servicemen and women deal with mental illness -- one of the key themes of the Invictus Games.





Prince Harry officially opened the fourth Invictus Games at the Sydney Opera House forecourt last week.





Less than 24 hours later, representatives from five nations sat down to establish how they could work together to tackle some of the biggest issues facing veterans and serving defence personnel.





Veterans' Affairs ministers from Australia, New Zealand, Canada, the United States and Britain agreed to work collaboratively and cooperate on strategies that support and care for defence and veteran communities. Australia's Veterans' affairs minister Darren Chester says it is important for the countries to work together.





Mental health is of particular concern, with almost half of the 500 athletes competing at the Invictus Games in Sydney experiencing a mental illness.





Nicki Fairbairn was serving in the New Zealand air force and navy. She was involved in a motorbike accident 30 years ago and while she has physically recovered from the incident, she now experiences anxiety and depression. Ms Fairbairn says the pain caused her to turn to alcohol.





But Ms Fairbairn, from Dunedin, New Zealand, appreciates that alcohol wasn't a healthy solution.





Ms Fairbairn says better understanding of mental health has allowed for it to be discussed more openly and publicly.





Being able to talk about mental challenges is one of the key messages Prince Harry promotes through the Invictus Games. The Prince founded the initiative and has a deep connection with the movement. Prince Harry says he has been talking to competitors and their families to gain a better understanding of what they face.









