'Kisan Nama': Australian Punjabi writer pays tribute to the lives lost during farmers’ protests in India

Harkirat Singh Sandhar at Punjabi University, Patiala.

Harkirat Singh Sandhar at Punjabi University, Patiala. Source: Supplied by Mr Sandhar

Published 8 March 2022 at 4:54pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:15pm
By Preetinder Grewal, Ravdeep Singh
The book 'Kisan Nama' depicts details of more than 700 people who lost their lives during farmers’ protests that witnessed hundreds of thousands of people gathered on the outskirts of New Delhi to protest against the Indian government’s agriculture laws.

Highlights
  • The book ‘Kisan Nama’ records the incidents which occurred during the farming protests in India
  • More than 700 lives were lost during these protests
  • The book is being presented in three languages - Punjabi, Hindi and English
The author of the book, Sydney-based Harkirat Singh Sandhar says he has a ‘deep respect' for the people who lost their lives during this challenging phase of Indian farming history.

“I wanted to pen down these events so that the history was not forgotten or diluted with time and the future generations could know the accurate details of this biggest resistance by the farmers in India against the regime of the time,” he says. 

Mr Sandhar says he mainly aimed to covers the details of the incidents which occurred from June 2020 when the three farm laws were incepted in India till their withdrawal in December 2021.
“Although the three farming laws have been repealed but the farmers' win is not an absolute against the corporate sector and there is still a lot to be done,” he says.

“The people who lost their lives during this resistance include children to ninety-year-old veterans. These people have given this supreme sacrifice to restore the dignity in our lives while their own families have been left traumatised.”
Kisan Nama (Farmer's Odyssey) by Harkirat Singh Sandhar
Kisan Nama (Farmer's Odyssey) by Harkirat Singh Sandhar Source: Supplied


Mr Sandhar has used three languages, English, Punjabi and Hindi in this book to acknowledge people from different linguistic backgrounds.

The pictures used in this book have also been chosen from a vast pool of more than 80,000 images.

Mr Sandhar claims he has spent over 400,000 Indian rupees from his own savings to get the first 1000 copies of this book published.

“The book will be available on Amazon soon and the majority of the profits made from this book will be passed on to the affected families”, he adds.
Kissan Nama
Source: Supplied


Listen to the audio by clicking on 'Speaker' in the photo above.

Listen to SBS Radio's Punjabi program from Monday to Friday at 9 pm. 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


