Know what your elected members are doing in Parliament

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton speaks during House of Representatives Question Time at Parliament House in Canberra, Wednesday, 24 July, 2019. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch)

Australian Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton speaks during House of Representatives Question Time... Source: AAP

Published 29 July 2019 at 3:39pm
By Nakari Thorpe
Presented by MP Singh
As Parliament returned for the first full sitting fortnight since the election, the week was a win for the government after Labor backed a number of the Coalition’s laws.

The government progressed with the repeal of Medevac laws which makes it easier for refugees held offshore to get medical attention in Australia. They passed the lower house, but won't be considered by the Senate for months. The government also used the return of parliament to pressure Labor into backing its five-billion dollar Future Drought Fund. And they succeeded after Labor caved in despite their initial concerns about where the money was coming from.  Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said his party always supported the fund.

