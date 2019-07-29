Know what your elected members are doing in Parliament

The government progressed with the repeal of Medevac laws which makes it easier for refugees held offshore to get medical attention in Australia. They passed the lower house, but won't be considered by the Senate for months. The government also used the return of parliament to pressure Labor into backing its five-billion dollar Future Drought Fund. And they succeeded after Labor caved in despite their initial concerns about where the money was coming from. Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese said his party always supported the fund.





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter .









