Manmeet Alisher: Brisbane bus involved in fatal Moorooka attack destroyed

In October last year, an Indian migrant, a young bus driver Manmeet Alisher died after being doused with a flammable liquid and set on fire at a bus stop in Brisbane.





The bus caught fire on Beaudesert Rd at Moorooka, Brisbane.





According to ABC, a council spokesman confirmed the bus was decommissioned before Christmas and said it was currently being destroyed.





"Council has also retired the bus fleet number, S-1980, out of respect for [Mr Alisher's] family and his Brisbane Transport peers," he said.





According to a Brisbane Times report, Rail, Bus and Tram Union secretary Tom Brown has welcomed the council's gesture. But he said that city's drivers continued to feel under threat.





Labor opposition leader Peter Cumming has questioned the destruction of the bus, and asked if it could have been salvaged.





"If it was being destroyed because it was written off, I have no problems with that at all," he said.











29-year-old Manmeet was popular within the Punjabi community in Australia as a singer and showbiz promoter.





Manmeet’s death prompted strong concerns within Indian-Australian community with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull assuring his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi over the investigation process.





Queensland's Health Minister had earlier ordered an independent review of the mental health care offered to the accused killer.





A trial is underway with 48-year-old Anthony Mark Edward O'Donohue being charged with Manmeet’s murder, arson and several counts of attempted murder.





The next hearing date for Manmeet Alisher trial is 23 rd January.





