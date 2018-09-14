Meet Pakistani Punjabi poet Zahid Nawaz

In our weekly literary series, 'Kitabaan Di Parchol', this week, SBS Punjabi has arranged a meeting between you and Pakistani Punjabi poet Zahid Nawaz. Our Lahore-based correspondent shines a light on the profound thoughts of this poet in this podcast.
A cover of Pakistani Punjabi poet's collection of poems, 'Paray Gunni Mitti'. Source: Supplied
Published 14 September 2018 at 5:17pm, updated 17 September 2018 at 2:59pm
By Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS
Hear a literary critique of the works of well-known Punjabi poet in this special presentation from Lahore (Pakistan).
