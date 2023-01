Theatre in Pakistan has always been a story-teller of its contemporary society.





Usman Peerzada and his Rafi Peer Theatre Group have a legacy of taking sensitive and often, risky subjects to the stage. Mr Peerzada charts the journey of Pakistani theatre in his conversation with SBS Punjabi.





Click on the player inside the picture at the top of the page to listen to this podcast in Punjabi.





