'Moment of pride': Punjabi singer Pav Dharia sings national anthem before India-Australia match at the SCG

Highlights Punjabi singer Pav Dharia sings Indian national anthem at the Sydney Cricket Ground

Mr Dharia's national anthem rendition leaves Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in tears

India and Australia are playing the third match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Pav Dharia singing the national anthem at the SCG has become an iconic moment for the Indian team supporters living in Australia.





This year, the singer took the stage for the fourth time after his debut performance ahead of the fourth test between the two sides in 2019.





Mr Dharia is a well-known Punjabi music composer and singer who began his musical career in Melbourne and now lives in Sydney with his family.





Advertisement

Punjabi Australian singer and composer Pav Dharia, singing the Indian national anthem at the SCG in 2019. (File photo). Source: Supplied





Speaking to SBS Punjabi earlier today, Mr Dharia said the experience this year was slightly different due to the coronavirus-induced safety restrictions.





"This year it was quite different because we had a very short window where we could remove the mask, but just before taking the stage I was informed that I could remove the mask on stage which made the whole process easier.





"There was far less crowd at the SCG this time but the overall experience was nevertheless special," he said.











Mr Dharia's stirring performance in the field on Thursday left Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj in tears as the two sides locked horns in the third match of the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.





The 26-year-old bowler who made his Test debut during the Boxing Day Test at Melbourne stayed back to represent his country rather than heading home to grieve with his family following the death of his father at the start of the Australian tour in November.





Siraj who has been exceptional with the ball during the series was seen wiping off his tears at the end of the anthem.





Recalling the moment, the ‘Na Ja’ singer said Siraj's situation and the responsibility to perform well for the country may have left the baller overwhelmed.





"I saw him on the big screen that he got quite emotional. I don't know if it was my voice but I guess his situation is such that he welled up plus the onus and chance to represent your country coupled with the anthem is bound to trigger emotions," Mr Dharia said.





The 32-year-old has received music as an inheritance from his father Davinder Dharia, who is a well-known Punjabi folk singer and runs a large music academy in Sydney.





Click on the player above to listen to the interview in Punjabi.











People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus





Listen to SBS Punjabi Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on Facebook .









