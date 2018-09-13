'More and more people are now turning to Ayurveda and Naturopathy'

"In the fast-paced modern age, people try to find a quick fix for their ailments, without understanding that this quick healing process is not removing the real problem. In fact, the problem is suppressed momentarily until it surfaces again at a later stage, in a much more potent way."





These are the words of Dr Naveen Shukla, an Ayurveda Acharya from Amritsar, who says naturopathy runs in his blood because his grandparents and uncles were all associated with Ayurveda.





Ayurveda is already well established and fit to treat both small and major ailments e.g. Liver, Arthritis etc Source: Naveen Shukla





As per Dr Shukla, "Ayurveda and Naturopathy is the same thing. Unlike the modern medical system, Ayurveda just doesn’t pacify the health issue but properly cleans the body. It is like cutting down the branches and leaving the roots as it is."





"In Ayurvedic teachings, we believe there is not even a single plant in the world that has no medicinal value for our bodies."





But Dr Shukla stresses that "One must check if these natural herbs and medicines are legally imported or not, and make sure that the consultant or the doctor is legally registered, assessed and insured to work in Australia".





Australian Ayurveda doctors should be aware of Australian standards.





"Ayurveda is already well established and can treat both small and major ailments. On the one hand it is very useful for treating sore throat and upset stomach, while on the other, it can deal with major things like liver problems and arthritis," says Dr Shukla.





"Most of the body problems come from an imbalance in the body. Ayurveda never recommends outside supplements but advises to find the root cause and correct the metabolism, which is generally the cause of the imbalance."





Most of the body problems come from the imbalance in the body. Source: Naveen Shukla





Speaking about the progression of Naturopathy in Australia, Dr Shukla appeals that, "The community should come together and accept naturopathy. Only then we can put pressure on the authorities start a full degree of Ayurveda in one of the Australian Universities. Most of the major Australian cities already have diplomas in Ayurveda and surprisingly it is getting accepted mostly by western people".





The key of good health as per Dr Shukla is, 'Try to get natural food and avoid supplements as much as possible. The body trio, meaning the Body, Mind and Soul should always be in sync and talk to each other at all times'.





What to eat, when to eat and how to eat is the key to good health Source: Naveen Shukla





"What to eat, when to eat and how to eat is the key to good health", says Dr Shukla.





"Ayurveda is getting recognition worldwide with many conferences taking place everywhere. One similar conference is coming up in Melbourne in October this year", he added.





