More Australians than ever are seeking help over mental health

The official world Mental Health Day is on Thursday, October 10. There will be hundreds of events across the country to encourage people to get talking.





So we've made progress but we know that with suicide rates as high as they are and with the incidence of anxiety and depression and other conditions as high as they are we know that we have a long way to go both in terms of treating mental health issues, but also in terms of doing what we can to prevent mental health issues from occurring in the first place.





Three million Australians are living with depression or anxiety, which is the most common mental health condition, affecting 1 in 4 people.





Dr Grant Blashki from Beyond Blue says 1 in 5 of those who actually seek help for anxiety wait longer than 6 years to do so. But he says people are seeking help in record numbers.









