More Australians than ever are seeking help over mental health

Published 7 October 2019 at 2:56pm, updated 7 October 2019 at 5:42pm
By Rachel Cary
Presented by MP Singh
Available in other languages

More Australians than ever before are seeking treatment for a mental health condition. While we've come a long way, advocacy groups warn we've still got a long way to go to break down the stigma - particularly in some of our culturally diverse communities.

The official world Mental Health Day is on Thursday, October 10. There will be hundreds of events across the country to encourage people to get talking.

So we've made progress but we know that with suicide rates as high as they are and with the incidence of anxiety and depression and other conditions as high as they are we know that we have a long way to go both in terms of treating mental health issues, but also in terms of doing what we can to prevent mental health issues from occurring in the first place.

Three million Australians are living with depression or anxiety, which is the most common mental health condition, affecting 1 in 4 people.

Dr Grant Blashki from Beyond Blue says 1 in 5 of those who actually seek help for anxiety wait longer than 6 years to do so. But he says people are seeking help in record numbers.

