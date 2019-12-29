'Never followed a set pattern': Canberra student's secret behind a near perfect score

Japneet Kaur, a student of Merici College in the Australian Capital Territory is all smiles this holiday season for reasons other than the holidays. She has her more-than-impressive score of 99.45 in the Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) to thank for this happiness.





“If you ask me the key to my success, I’ll say that I never followed a set pattern to study. What I have been very particular about is my focus. A task that needs to be completed, can take howsoever long, but I must finish it,” said the 16-year-old over the phone from India where she is holidaying these days with her family.





However, Japneet said she never expected such a "grand result".





“I didn’t expect 99 ATAR or thereabout. I knew I’ll do well, but not as well as it turned out,” she told SBS Punjabi .





Missing the perfect ATAR score of 99.95 by only a whisker, her score has opened wide career avenues for her. But she wishes to study politics and law.





“I believe the law is a mechanism of changing the world and it does that through a single person. You can change a person’s life and hence your surroundings, and you’re doing this within the system,” said Japneet.





Her parents, Tanpreet Kaur and Amardeep Singh say that apart from taking care of her needs during her studies, there was one more important contribution that they made in her roaring success.





“We have never dictated her to choose a career path. My family has many doctors who keep pulling her towards them, but we know she wants to study politics and law, so we’ll respect her choice and let her decide,” says Mr Singh.





