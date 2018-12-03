'Never imagined SikhNet would turn out to be such a huge success'

On a visit to Australia, Gurumustuk Singh spoke to SBS Punjabi about what issues inspired him to build a website like SikhNet.





‘I listened to the needs of youth around me, found out what they want, how they want to connect and interact with each other. I never thought SikhNet would be liked by so many people. I just wanted to provide a platform or a service to the youth where they can connect, interact and share their ideas in their own ways’.





‘23 years ago I never imagined that SikhNet would turn into such a huge success as it is today.'





'My strength has never been in the fields of Sikh history or preaching. I was always into creating connections, contacts, discussion forums and chats – that’s how SikhNet was conceived and presented to the community.'





'Going forward, we would like to provide even more online courses, videos, live sessions in real time. And of course, to bring in more animations for our kids’.





Sharing his personal journey, Gurumustuk said, ‘My parents adopted Sikhism when they were teenagers. My mother was from a Jewish family and my dad was a Christian. I was born and raised as a Sikh. I attended boarding schools in Mussoorie and Dalhousie in India. So I have attained a fair mix of both western and eastern cultures and values in me’.





‘I think the challenges faced by the youth of these days are the Guruduara structures that haven’t evolved to cater for the youth. It is still serving the needs of older people from Punjab. There is a huge cultural gap. Youth should be involved to bring in the change in society’ shared Gurumustuk Singh.





Currently, in Melbourne as a facilitator of Hari Singh Nalwa retreat, Gurumustuk Singh Khalsa will be in Australia once again to facilitate Sikh Youth Australia’s summer camp from 2nd to 6th Jan in Sydney.





‘Australia has been in my list to visit whole my life and now I am here Hari Singh Nalwa retreat to inspire and provide tools to youth and individuals to lead the community and organisations’ said Gurumustuk.









