"No restrictions on ‘genuine students’ from Punjab School Board” confirms Department of Immigration and Border Protection

Published 14 April 2016 at 7:41pm, updated 14 April 2016 at 7:56pm
By Preetinder Grewal
Source: SBS

Audio in Punjabi - A spokesperson from the Department of Immigration and Border Protection has told SBS Punjabi that they have not brought any recent changes to the Genuine Temporary Entrant requirements. Additionally, in this segment, we provide details of a recent statement from PSEB Chairperson Dr Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal. Preetinder Grewal reports…..

Migration expert, Mr Ranbir suggests that potential students should not panic but work on their paperwork, IELTS scores and strong history driven financial documents to prove their 'genuine' intentions to study in Australia.

Student Visa Issues - "No need to panic if you have 10+2 from PSEB"



Additional Information by Tribune News Service

 After media reports claiming that students who have passed 10+2 examination from the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) would not be issued visas to study in Australia, Education Minister Daljit Singh Cheema said the government had already sent a communication to Ministries of External Affairs and Human Resource Development requesting them to take up the matter with the Australian High Commission on a priority.

Cheema today convened a meeting of senior functionaries of the Education Department to discuss the matter. PSEB chairperson Tajinder Kaur Dhaliwal and Director General School Education Pardeep Aggarwal were present.

He said no complaint had ever been received from any country in this regard. "There could be multiple reasons for the rejection of visa, but the department has taken up this issue at the highest level," he said.

PSEB Chairperson Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal said: "Some cases wherein some vocational students had applied for a scheme were not in line with the Australian visa norms. Our school education is extensive than in most countries. We are investigating the matter."

More info - http://www.tribuneindia.com/news/punjab/community/state-board-class-xii-passouts-denied-oz-visa-govt-alerts-centre/220633.html

 

