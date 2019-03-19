NSW voters voice concerns about visa issues, privatisation, traffic and much more

Its time to discuss and share your concerns and issues before NSW elections on 23rd March. Here are some views from our listeners.





The issues that our listeners and community members want the new government to address range from education, health, congestion, privatisation, rising cost of living, and the list goes on.





Manjinder Singh, ex Returning Officer for many previous elections is concerned mainly about the congestion and the high rise buildings.







He says, ‘Both the major parties are beating each other to make huge promises. Whether they will fulfill them or not is a big question’.





‘One should know the candidates in their constituencies before voting them’, says Manjinder.





Dr Maninder Singh Banwait is a young parent and considers himself a new migrant who is struggling to settle down with his two children. He says, ‘The government is privatizing most of the services including public buses. I am not sure why the government is not so confident that they can run the departments and offices themselves. Why they want to give everything in private hands?’





Upsanjam Kaur is a young voter who will vote for first time in Australia. She says, ‘I am really excited as there is no pressure about who to vote for in Australia. My main concern is traffic as mostly the trains are running late. Other than that I am bit concerned that we don’t get admissions into the courses that we want. Most possibly this is because of congestion and overcrowding of metro cities’.





Dr Davinder Singh Jitla is a writer and works in public sector. He is mainly concerned about the fluctuations in building industry.





‘Most of young builders who had purchased bulk lands in peak times are struggling now due to slump in building industry. The government should really do something in this matter’, says Dr Jitla.





Mr Harmohan Singh Walia is strong supporter of Labor and himself contested few elections on Labor’s ticket. He strongly favors the concept of free and affordable housing for homeless people of NSW.





Apart from that Mr Walia says, ‘The rising costs of living are a big issue. With privatization of electricity, the prices were expected to fall, instead they have increased. Similarly the prices of recycled water and fresh water are almost same these days’.





Journalist Ashok Kumar wants see hospitals less crowded.





Similarly, new migrant Harpreet says that the hospitals are overcrowded and there is long wait in emergencies. He says, ‘My son got injured and it took app 3-4 hours before he was treated’.





