Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan, Boris Johnson discuss Afghan peace process, climate change and COVID-19

PM Imran Khan, British counterpart Boris Johnson hold phone talk

Pakistan, UK premiers discuss bilateral ties, Afghan peace. Source: ARY News @ARYNEWSOFFICIAL

Published 9 June 2021 at 10:27am
By MP Singh
Presented by Masood Mallhi
Source: SBS

Prime Minister Imran Khan on 7 June held a telephonic conversation with his UK counterpart Boris Johnson and exchanged views on the Afghan peace process, COVID-19 pandemic, and climate change. All this and more in our weekly news bulletin from Pakistan.

According to the statement released by the prime minister's office, the two leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. It said that both agreed that there is a "need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability" in the war-torn country.

They also discussed the current trajectory of their bilateral relations and discussed important issues like climate change, and also touched upon the efforts being undertaken by the two countries towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Khan also urged his UK counterpart to revisit the decision of placing Pakistan on the 'Red List of travel ban countries,' according to the statement.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

