Pakistan Diary: PM Imran Khan, Boris Johnson discuss Afghan peace process, climate change and COVID-19

According to the statement released by the prime minister's office, the two leaders discussed the current situation in Afghanistan. It said that both agreed that there is a "need to ensure a long-term future of peace and stability" in the war-torn country.





They also discussed the current trajectory of their bilateral relations and discussed important issues like climate change, and also touched upon the efforts being undertaken by the two countries towards combating the COVID-19 pandemic.





Mr Khan also urged his UK counterpart to revisit the decision of placing Pakistan on the 'Red List of travel ban countries,' according to the statement.





