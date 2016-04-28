SBS Punjabi

Please help us find Shiva - he's been missing for two years now!

Shiva Chauhan, the Punjabi youngster, who has been missing from Melbourne since May 1, 2014

Shiva Chauhan, the Punjabi youngster, who has been missing from Melbourne since May 1, 2014 Source: Facebook

Published 28 April 2016 at 9:41pm, updated 28 April 2016 at 10:51pm
By Manpreet K Singh
Shiva Chauhan went missing from Melbourne's outer eastern suburb of Keysborough, on May 1, 2014. Two years on, his distraught family in India still has no idea about his whereabouts.

Speaking to us from New Delhi today, Shiva's older brother Dinesh Chauhan appealed to Victoria Police, "Please just give us some clue. It has been two years now. Each day we wake up thinking that today maybe the lucky day that we'll hear about him, but every day has ended so far in further grief."

"My elderly parents are shattered," added Dinesh. They live in Beas, a small village in Punjab, and devote each day to prayers. "I keep telling my mother, don't worry, Shiva will come back," says Dinesh, but despairs that two years is already ar too long, to live in false hope.

Dinesh's heartfelt appeal to find missing brother Shiva Chauhan



Dinesh also made a fresh appeal to the community in Melbourne, to renew their effort to locate Shiva. He also hoped that Victoria Police would announce a monetary reward for anyone who will provide information - because that may encourage someone to speak up. SBS Punjabi has contacted Victoria Police for an update on their investigation, on the second anniversary of the date that Shiva went missing. We are still awaiting a response.

Click above to hear the interview we recorded with Dinesh Chauhan today. Below are interviews we recorded last year

Police appeals to Indian and Afghani communities for information about missing Indian national Shiva Chauhan



We still believe that Shiva is alive - Dinesh Chauhan



 

