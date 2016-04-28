Please help us find Shiva - he's been missing for two years now!

Speaking to us from New Delhi today, Shiva's older brother Dinesh Chauhan appealed to Victoria Police, "Please just give us some clue. It has been two years now. Each day we wake up thinking that today maybe the lucky day that we'll hear about him, but every day has ended so far in further grief."





"My elderly parents are shattered," added Dinesh. They live in Beas, a small village in Punjab, and devote each day to prayers. "I keep telling my mother, don't worry, Shiva will come back," says Dinesh, but despairs that two years is already ar too long, to live in false hope.





Dinesh also made a fresh appeal to the community in Melbourne, to renew their effort to locate Shiva. He also hoped that Victoria Police would announce a monetary reward for anyone who will provide information - because that may encourage someone to speak up. SBS Punjabi has contacted Victoria Police for an update on their investigation, on the second anniversary of the date that Shiva went missing. We are still awaiting a response.





