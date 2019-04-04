Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas upset over divorce rumours

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, listen this is what you're hear more about:





Diljit Dosanjh’s new movie Arjun Patiala to be released on 19 th July.





Alia Bhatt says she is aware of Ranbir Kapoor’s many previous dates, and she herself is also no less than him.





Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas upset over fake divorce rumours; they are thinking of taking legal action against the UK magazine that spread this fake news in first place.





