Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas upset over divorce rumours

Bollywood GupShup

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas upset over fake divorce rumours Source: Harpreet Kaur

Published 5 April 2019 at 9:51am
By MP Singh
Presented by Harpreet Kaur
Source: SBS

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are thinking of taking legal action against the UK magazine that spread this fake news in first place.

In this week's Bollywood Gupshup, listen this is what you're hear more about:

Diljit Dosanjh’s new movie Arjun Patiala to be released on 19th July.

Alia Bhatt says she is aware of Ranbir Kapoor’s many previous dates, and she herself is also no less than him.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas upset over fake divorce rumours; they are thinking of taking legal action against the UK magazine that spread this fake news in first place.

