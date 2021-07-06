Punjabi Diary: Aam Aadmi Party workers stage protest over power cuts

Punjab is reeling from an acute electricity shortage which has reportedly led to 14-hour-long outages in some parts.





In a protest led by state AAP chief Bhagwant Mann, many protesters on Saturday gathered outside the chief minister's residence in Mohali against frequent power cuts in the state.





Addressing the protestors, Mr Mann slammed Akali and Congress governments for the power crisis in Punjab.





FIR was also registered against Mr Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and 200 unknown persons who took part in the protest.











