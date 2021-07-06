SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Aam Aadmi Party workers stage protest over power cuts

SBS Punjabi

AAP protest

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers protest outside Punjab chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh's residence over acute power shortage. Source: AAP, Twitter

Published 6 July 2021 at 12:16pm, updated 6 July 2021 at 12:24pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
Source: SBS

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers on 3 July staged a protest outside Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh’s residence in Mohali over the issue of unprecedented electricity shortage in the state. This and more in our weekly news bulletin from Punjab.

Punjab is reeling from an acute electricity shortage which has reportedly led to 14-hour-long outages in some parts. 

In a protest led by state AAP chief Bhagwant Mann, many protesters on Saturday gathered outside the chief minister's residence in Mohali against frequent power cuts in the state.

Addressing the protestors, Mr Mann slammed Akali and Congress governments for the power crisis in Punjab.

FIR was also registered against Mr Mann and MLA Harpal Singh Cheema and 200 unknown persons who took part in the protest.

 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to this news bulletin in Punjabi.

