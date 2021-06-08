Punjabi Diary: Sukhpal Singh Khaira, two other rebel AAP MLAs join Congress fold

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inducted the three legislators before heading to New Delhi for a meeting with the three-member panel formed to resolve the turmoil in the state unit of the party.





After quitting Congress, Mr Khaira had joined the AAP in 2015 and was elected from the Bholath assembly seat on an AAP ticket two years later.





However, he resigned from AAP in 2019 and later floated his own outfit, Punjabi Ekta Party. He has now returned to Punjab Congress ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.





