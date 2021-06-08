SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Sukhpal Singh Khaira, two other rebel AAP MLAs join Congress fold

SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary

Former LoP & MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira along with two other MLA's join Congress. Source: Twitter/Goa Congress - https://twitter.com/INCGoa/status/1400410421165658118/photo/1

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 8 June 2021 at 10:57am, updated 8 June 2021 at 11:02am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS

Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira joined the Congress party, along with two rebel Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs Pirmal Singh and Jagdev Singh Kamalu on 3 June. This and much more in our weekly news bulletin from Punjab.

Published 8 June 2021 at 10:57am, updated 8 June 2021 at 11:02am
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjeet Sona
Source: SBS
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh inducted the three legislators before heading to New Delhi for a meeting with the three-member panel formed to resolve the turmoil in the state unit of the party.

After quitting Congress, Mr Khaira had joined the AAP in 2015 and was elected from the Bholath assembly seat on an AAP ticket two years later. 

However, he resigned from AAP in 2019 and later floated his own outfit, Punjabi Ekta Party. He has now returned to Punjab Congress ahead of the 2022 assembly elections.

Advertisement
 

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 meters away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.

If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, stay home and arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080. News and information is available in 63 languages at 
sbs.com.au/coronavirus


Listen to 
SBS Punjabi
 Monday to Friday at 9 pm. Follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter
.  

Also Listen

Punjabi Diary: State to gear up for third COVID-19 wave, to train doctors by June-end

Punjabi Diary: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says India 'shaken' by coronavirus storm



Share

Latest podcast episodes

House price

SBS Punjabi Australia News: Thursday 27 October 2022

Pakistan Journalist Killed

ਪਾਕਿਸਤਾਨ ਡਾਇਰੀ: ਪੱਤਰਕਾਰ ਅਰਸ਼ਦ ਸ਼ਰੀਫ ਦੀ ਕੀਨੀਆ ਵਿੱਚ ਗੋਲੀਆਂ ਲੱਗਣ ਪਿੱਛੋਂ ਮੌਤ

Honeymoon.jpg

Bollywood Gupshup: Big Boss fame Jasmin Bhasin debuts in 'Honeymoon' with Gippy Grewal

Medibank admits hackers have accessed details of all its customers

All Medibank customers affected by the hack