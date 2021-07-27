SBS Punjabi

Punjabi Diary: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu opens India’s medal account in Tokyo Olympics

MIrabai Chanu

India snatched a silver in Tokyo Olympics. Photo source: Twitter/India in HCMC / @cghcm Source: Twitter

Published 27 July 2021 at 2:20pm
By MP Singh
Presented by Paramjit Singh Sona
For all the latest on politics, community, social, and sports-related content, listen to our weekly Punjabi Diary presented by our India-based contributor Paramjeet Sona.

Click on the player at the top of the page to listen to the news bulletin in Punjabi.

